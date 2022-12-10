'Uninvited Guest': Video of Bull Gatecrashing a Wedding Venue Goes Viral

A video of a bull entering a wedding venue and running amok is going viral. The video, uploaded by a user named Narendra Singh, shows the angry bull galloping from place to place looking as though it wants to obliterate the entire setup. The video might easily give you the chills and make you wonder what happened to the wedding venue.

The video opens up with a black bull racing through a marriage pandal full of food and drinks stalls. The guests present at the venue appear to be tense due to the presence of the animal. Meanwhile, an individual present there can be seen waving his hands at the bull to direct it to the other side. Instead of exiting, the bull attempted to attack the man. The man falls to the ground, shielding himself from the attack. The bull then charges towards a stall made entirely of glass. However, everyone in attendance breathed a sigh of relief as the bull bolted from the area. The caption also read, “Uninvited wedding guest”.

Watch the video below:

We frequently find videos on the Internet depicting life-threatening animal encounters that take us on a terrifying ride. While animals attacking other forest animals is common, wild beasts lunging on humans, strike fear in our hearts. It should be noted that animals only attack humans when they feel threatened by their presence.

Earlier, a man was brutally attacked by an angry bull in a video that went viral on social media. The video was posted by Ricky Gervais, who is best known for creating the British version of the critically acclaimed sitcom The Office. The comedian-director captioned the post: “Boom!”. The video has shocked social media users Watch:

The video garnered over 5 million views as of now.

