'United by Football': Argentinian Woman Donned Indian Flag at FIFA World Cup, Here's Why

The FIFA World Cup in Qatar is progressing swiftly. Thousands of football fans from across the globe have gathered in the Middle-Eastern country to witness the game. People have travelled from all over the world to cheer for their country's teams. Many sports buffs whose countries are not playing at the venue have also gathered to rejoice in this beautiful game. One such football fan from Kerala came across a woman from Argentina who had the Indian tricolour wrapped around her. The video in which the man explained her reason for doing so has won hearts on the internet.

“Divided by nation united by football Thank you @leticiaestevez for loving our nation,” reads the caption of the video posted on Instagram by yadil_m_iqbal.

One can see the man from Kerala with Argentina's flag wrapped around him, while the Argentinian woman who is standing next to her has the Indian flag on her shoulders. Speaking in Malayalam, he explains that he saw her wearing the Indian flag during Argentina's game. She told him that she was wearing the Indian tricolour in response to the love Indians have for Argentina.

Speaking energetically in the video, shot with the blue skies as the backdrop, the Keralite further reveals how he is doing his part in spreading the word about Kerala's love for football. He said that whenever he spots a fan from Brazil, Portugal, or any other nation, he shows them pictures from Kerala as proof of the South Indian state's fondness for football. He said that he hopes that one day, the news of the football mania in Kerala will reach players like Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr or Cristiano Ronaldo, motivating them to play for Kerala Blasters or any other league in the state.

Argentina's match against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday was a disheartening one for fans of the former worldwide. Saudi Arabia scored two goals in the second half of the game to defeat Argentina.

