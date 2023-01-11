University in Mexico Kneads 14,360 Loaves To Make a 2.8 Miles Long Line of Bread; Sets World Record

Students and faculty members from a university in Mexico have kneaded their way to setting a Guinness World Record. Universidad Vizcaya Mexicali in Baja California baked warm and fresh loaves of bread, arranging them into a line measuring 2.8 miles long. How many loaves of bread make up a line that long? Well, the official number is 14,360 loaves of Rosca de Reyes bread, according to the University’s post on its Facebook page. They shared that after more than 90 hours of continuous work, the university had officially set the Guinness World Record for the longest bread line in the world.

The over 14 thousand pieces of bread made up a line that was 4,053.53 meters long. 440 students, teachers, and coordinators helped set this record. Universidad Vizcaya Mexicali also thanked their sister campus Ensenada and Tijuana for their support. Along with it, they expressed their gratitude to Comedor Industrial Manuel Torres and Panadería Karen, and the Government of Mexicali for their support.

The proud moment when a Guinness World Records adjudicator confirmed that the line broke the record for the longest streak of bread was live-streamed on the University’s Facebook handle. Check it out here:

Social media users and university students poured into the comment section to express their joy over watching the university achieve this feat. Many wrote their congratulations. Others said that every participant that made this happen should enjoy this grand achievement. A social media user wrote, “Congratulations Chef David and Chef Gloria, for leading us on the Ensenada campus.”

“Congratulations to all who participated in this event, Vizcaya Ensenada, Mexicali, and Tijuana are all one Vizcaya University. Congratulations,” read a comment.

Another Facebook user wrote, “Congratulations University and to all who participated in this feat, enjoy your achievement!”

The traditional bread, Rosca de Reyes, was made in celebration of the Three Kings’ Day holiday on January 6, reported UPI. The Three Kings’ Day or Epiphany is a holiday celebrated by Eastern Christian traditions.

The record was previously set in Tizimin, Mexico in 2020. The record was set by a 9,874 foot or 2.15 inches long line of Rosca de Reyes bread.

