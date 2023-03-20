Unstoppable RRR: US Teen Nails Moves From Oscar-winning 'Naatu Naatu,' Wins Hearts

Oscar-winning song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the film ‘RRR’ has become a global phenomenon. Celebrities ranging from Virat Kohli to the German ambassador to India, Dr. Philipp Ackermann, have been emulating the footsteps of actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Now in a popular Instagram video, a US teen Olga Manassyan can be seen nailing the track’s hook step.

Manassyan can be seen dancing while it is raining on a basketball field as she completes the steps flawlessly. Manassyan stated in the caption that she couldn’t help but practice the steps because this performance and music were so memorable at the Oscars this year. READ MORE

The video which was posted three days ago has so far accumulated 4.4 million views on Instagram. Several comments were left on the video by the social media users. We need a lengthier version, a user noted, “I confidently speak on behalf of everyone here," the user added.

One social media user commented on the energetic moves, “One of the toughest and fastest choreography”. Another user said, “the fact you’re doing this on a rainy day that too on a slippery ground” referring to the rain and the slippery basketball court. READ MORE

The 95th Academy Awards saw “Naatu Naatu" win the Best Original Song category, beating out strong contenders such as Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up" from “Wakanda Forever" and Lady Gaga’s “Hold my Hand" from “Top Gun: Maverick". The song’s composer, MM Keeravani, accepted the Oscar and won the hearts of the audience by singing Carpenter’s “Top of the World" during his acceptance speech. The song has had a huge cultural impact worldwide.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here