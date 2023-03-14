At a wedding in Mau district, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, something strange happened when the groom decided to “shout" a Shah Rukh Khan song on stage. The incident took place in the middle of the marriage procession right after the arrival of the groom. The “ladkiwalas” or the bride’s family and friends welcomed the “baratis” or the groom’s side of the family and everything was going smoothly.

But as soon as it was time for the Jaimala ceremony, the groom started to “shout" a Shah Rukh Khan song on stage. But his rude behaviour wasn’t received well by the bride. The groom went on stage and created a ruckus. He said, “Marte dum tak lekar jaunga Dulhan. Aashiq hoon mai, qatil bhi hoon, sabke dilo mei shamil bhi hoon. Vaadon se apne mukarta nahi, marne se mai kabhi darta nahi.” These dialogues are in fact the lyrics of the title song of SRK’s 1999 film Baadshah. They translate to, “I will take the bride with me till the last breath. I’m a lover, I am a killer, and I rule everyone’s heart. I don’t take back my promises, I am not afraid of dying.”

Here is the video of the incident:

मामला मऊ ज़िले का है। बॉलीवुड के कर्रे वाले फ़ैन ये जनाब दूल्हे राजा हैं। सबकुछ ठीक चल रहा था कि अचानक स्टेज पर भाई ने जलवा बिखेर दिया। फिर क्या था, मामला गड़बड़ा गया। पुलिस ने बहुत कोशिश की लेकिन फ़िलहाल बात बनी नहीं है। pic.twitter.com/ndDEZV6LEQ— SANJAY TRIPATHI (@sanjayjourno) March 13, 2023

Seeing all this drama, the bride’s family thought that the groom was annoyed at something, but seeing nothing wrong with their preparations, they were puzzled. This led to the bride backing out of the marriage as she and many of the guests present there reportedly thought that the groom was “mentally sick". The groom has reportedly been arrested by the local police.

The groom’s behaviour created a situation of fear and dismay, leading to arguments between the two families. The groom delivered another more dialogue, which meant he wasn’t scared at all. The police officers, who were called to the venue, also tried to calm the situation but the groom wasn’t ready to listen. He was then taken into custody along with his brother. The bride’s brother was also arrested.

