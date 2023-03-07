CHANGE LANGUAGE
UP Man Upset Over Ill-treatment by Son, Daughter-in-law Donates Rs 1 Crore Property to Governor

March 07, 2023

In the affidavit, Singh has made a request that a school or a hospital be built on the land after his death.

Upset over alleged ill-treatment by son and daughter-in-law, an 80-year-old man donated his property worth Rs 1 crore to the Uttar Pradesh governor and willed that a school or a hospital be built on it. Nathu Singh, a native of Biral village and currently living in an old-age home at Khatoli town, said he has filed an affidavit to the sub-registrar office to hand over his property to the Uttar Pradesh Governor.

Sub-Registrar of Budhana tehsil Pankaj Jain confirmed that Nathu Singh has registered a will on March 4 donating his residential house and 10 bigha agriculture land valued at around Rs 1 crore to the state governor.

In the affidavit, Singh has made a request that a school or a hospital be built on the land after his death.

He alleged that his son and daughter-in-law humiliated and insulted him several times, forcing him to live in an old-age home.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
