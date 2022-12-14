UP Man's Money Deducted From FASTag Wallet While His Car Was Parked at Home

A man from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh was left in shock when his money was deducted from his FASTag wallet—an electronic toll collection system—while his car was parked in his garage. The incident occurred in Lawar Town and was handled by Daurala Police Station.

Ijlal Ahmad Rizvi, an engineer, found out that his money was deducted from his FASTag wallet on Tuesday after he received a message on his mobile device. The payment was obtained at the toll plaza in Mathura. In order to voice his displeasure over the discrepancy, Rizvi then made the decision to call the NHAI toll-free number. The National Highway Authority of India oversees the electronic toll collection system known as FASTag. The FASTag uses radio frequency identification technology to allow customers to pay tolls directly from their savings accounts.

Ijlal revealed to Times Network that his car had been kept in his garage at home for the past week. Ijlal Ahmad Rizvi said, “I received a message in the afternoon. The message informed me about the deduction of money from Mathura toll plaza. I then called NHAI helpline 1033 and complained about the same".

This is not the first time that the money was deducted from the FASTag wallet of the car owner in such a situation. In a similar instance reported in February last year, a software professional received three messages on his phone informing him of a Rs 310 deduction on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway despite his car being parked at home all day.

Vinod Joshi drove his daughter to school on Senapati Bapat Road on Wednesday. His car was parked at his house all day after that. Even so, he received three SMS alerts for passing through toll plazas, and the amount was deducted from his FASTag wallet.

Joshi attempted to contact the bank’s customer service but received no assistance. He then filed a complaint with the issuing bank and also decided to report to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), which is in charge of toll plazas.

