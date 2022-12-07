UP Woman Declared 'Dead' Years Ago Found Alive and Married While Man in Jail For 'Murder'

A woman declared dead 7 years ago in Uttar Pradesh has been found alive and married, while a man has been serving jail term for “murdering" her. The man, one Vishnu, was convicted and sentenced to 7 years’ imprisonment by a court for her alleged ‘murder’. According to the police, the woman in question allegedly eloped with her lover and got married, as per a Mirror Now report. Later, the couple shifted to Hathras district. Meanwhile, Vishnu’s mother approached the court seeking justice for her son, who had been accused of kidnapping and killing the woman when she was a teenager.

Police produced the woman in Aligarh court and sought to do a DNA test to establish her identity. The woman’s father identified her as his daughter. When the entire incident had happened 7 years ago, he had identified an unknown body in Agra as his daughter, reported India Today.

Vishnu’s mother had earlier approached the Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani and told him that she had information about the ‘dead’ girl being alive and married, with children. When Naithani ordered a probe into the incident, the current information came to light.

Earlier this year, in a similar incident, a woman who was declared dead by the CBI turned up in a court in Muzaffarpur of Bihar. The stunned judge then served a show-cause notice to the central investigation agency. Hindustan Times reported that in course of the trial of the journalist Rajdeo Ranjan murder case, the CBI submitted that one of the witnesses, Badami Devi, had passed away.

The agency even showed her death certificate. However, after following the case in newspapers, the witness presented herself in court. The journalist was shot dead at a marketplace in Bihar. The petitioner’s counsel said that it was shocking that a premier institution like CBI had produced a fake certificate. He declared that the agency’s actions were suspicious and might be an attempt to falsely accuse others implicated in the case.

