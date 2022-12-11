UPS Delivery Agent’s Reaction to Snacks Kept by Couple on the Porch is Wholesome

While sitting at home and ordering online products is easy, the job of delivery agents is not. They need to carry those items with extreme care and ensure that they reach you on time. Amidst all the hustle, they often skip food to be in service of their customers whom they promise to provide everything at ease. Meanwhile, it’s the responsibility of customers to ensure that they treat the delivery agents with courtesy. This is what a couple in Louisville, Kentucky, decided to do for the delivery drivers as they kept snacks for them on the porch.

In a video, a UPS delivery agent could be seen in awe of the moment when he saw some snacks and drinks specially kept for the delivery drivers to grab for free. The couple, Toni Hillson Barnett and Jason Barnett have been leaving snacks for the delivery executives during the holidays to express their gratitude and appreciation. The doorbell camera captured the priceless moments of the agents who came to their door to deliver holiday products.

In a recent video that went viral on social media, a delivery guy, reportedly identified as Dorian Young, made a stop at Barnett’s home when he was greeted with free snacks. As he walked up to the door with the package in hand, he remarked, “Oh my God! You guys are the best, I got to take a snapshot of this." He chose from a variety of packaged food items kept on the front porch and picked “Pringles".

‘Capri Suns are my favorite!’ — A UPS driver in Louisville, Kentucky, went viral for his wholesome reactions to a house leaving out snacks for delivery drivers.According to CNN, Toni Hillison Barnett and her husband started the snack tradition during the holidays 3 years ago. pic.twitter.com/mhSIaDDMtH — NowThis (@nowthisnews) December 10, 2022

The same driver returned to Barnett’s later to find the same treatment again and revealed how he went viral for his first stop at the house. He went on to thank the couple and said, “Oh no, we’re back again with Capri Suns…this is where I went viral, isn’t it? You guys are awesome. Thank you." He picked up “Doritos" and left with a gratitude message, “Thank you, have a great day. Thank you for making me viral!"

According to KSLA News, Tony Barnett said that she and her husband have been setting out snacks during the holidays for around three years. They began doing it during the pandemic to thank drivers who were working while most of the people were stuck at home. Since then, they’ve been doing the tradition. “(Delivery drivers) work really hard, I think they deserve to have a small appreciation for what they do for us,” she said.

