Urvashi Rautela got roasted on Twitter after she requested people to ‘stop calling’ her Kylie Jenner ‘all the time’ in an Instagram story. Sharing a photo of herself in a sparkling dress, Urvashi wrote in her story, “I would really request people to stop calling me Kylie Jenner all [the] time!!!!! #Hehe." Although it’s true that some fans have pointed out a resemblance between the two, at any rate, being compared to a world-famous beauty mogul is hardly the worst thing that could happen, and Urvashi got trolled over the claim.

Urvashi’s social media antics often become subjects of conjecture, especially when it’s something regarding cricketer Rishabh Pant. The actor was recently widely criticised over alleged ‘mental harassment’ after she took to her Instagram stories to post a photo of Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute where Rishabh was admitted after his accident at the time.

Bol kon rha h pehle ye btao https://t.co/WtK1LgxBIv— उर्वशी (@urvashis_) February 15, 2023

she never fails to amaze me, never ever ever https://t.co/iy3xJGrnMe— S✨ ily pri anku♥️ (@YoursSavy) February 15, 2023

Fr man same stop calling me kylie jenner I feel you girl @UrvashiRautela #HeHe https://t.co/apxae5yJOt— Aagnya (@nottyourrmommy) February 15, 2023

I need this confidence in my life ✋ https://t.co/GopuPvY6E3— . (@fcuklol_) February 15, 2023

Han Bhai merko bhi Vicky Kaushal bolna bnd kro yrr https://t.co/jX1cDxTwPI— Vaibhav (@vaibhaavv1) February 14, 2023

Lads, Stop calling me Denzel. https://t.co/qnQ3IO9Dil— AG ADITYA (@a_g_aditya) February 14, 2023

Though the ‘RP’ in Urvashi’s social media posts is understood to be Rishabh pant, the actor recently said that this was not the case. Last year, she claimed that the RP in her life was actually her co-star Ram Pothineni.

Talking to Hindustan Times, she said, “RP is my co-star, Ram Pothineni. I wasn’t even aware that Rishabh Pant is known as RP." She added, “The ones believing such news, I’d say, need to analyse. If you have not seen anything, how can you believe it?"

On the work front, Urvashi recently celebrated the success of Chiranjeevi’s latest flick Waltair Veerayya. The film has reportedly earned over Rs 120 crore gross worldwide. Urvashi shared a video expressing her “inner happiness" over the film’s success while grooving to ‘Pathaan’ song ‘Besharam Rang’.

