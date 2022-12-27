US Baby Born With Adult-sized Tongue Returns Home After Months of Hospitalisation

A South Dakota infant born with an adult-sized tongue has been given permission to return home after being hospitalized for months. The baby identified to be Ava Grace Milton, is only a year old, and suffers from a rare medical condition namely Beckwith-Weidemann syndrome. According to a report by Spectrum 1, Grace is a premature baby affected with a condition associated with overgrown organs or body parts in newborns. The genetic disorder affects 1 in approximately 11,000 births.

Notably, the babies affected by the disorder can have increased height, weight, asymmetrical growth, and low blood sugar in the first few days or weeks of birth. In Grace’s condition, she was born with an enlarged tongue. Ever since birth, she faces multiple issues related to obstruction while breathing and the enlarged portion also affects her ability to eat.

Grace’s mother, Susan Milton, while sharing the ordeal of her child told the portal that the condition came as a shocker for her family. “So, you never go into parenthood, especially as first-time parents, wanting for your kid to be different or anything to be wrong with them. But I think it also answered a lot of questions that we had,” she said.

Grace was taken to the Blythedale Children’s Hospital for feeding therapy since the month of May. Seemingly, before her admission to the medical condition, Grace had zero experience with mouth-feeding. Jessica Meyer, the speech-language pathologist at the hospital revealed that the medical team has to teach the baby how to pull her tongue back into the mouth along with how to move it sideways and elevate it.

After months in therapy, the doctors gave the baby a green signal to return home during Thanksgiving this year. “I think it just means everything; have family, have everybody celebrate her. To be able to have her around the table and actually eat, like I can’t wait for that,” expressed Grace’s mother at the time of her return to home.

