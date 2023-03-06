A couple from Dardanelle, Arkansas, USA, in their early twenties, are set to become empty nesters before they turn 30 after they adopted two teenagers. Tasia Taylor, who is 23 years old, and her husband Drew, who is 25, took in children Rory and Tamiray, last year who are 13 and 15 respectively. The family’s videos have been making rounds on TikTok.

According to The Independent, the videos have been bombarded with different opinions but the couple said that it (adoption) is the best thing they have ever done.

Speaking with the media house, Tasia stated that they looked younger than they were, although they do not feel the odd age difference in their family dynamic. They also mentioned that people consistently have something to say about the matter and their requests as parents are not always taken seriously.

Tasia said that becoming an empty nester at 28 sounds pretty good to her. “We are working hard every day to be the best support system we can be for them,” she added.

Both Tasia and Drew are teachers and wanted to open their home to foster kids and in 2022, they started to work with the Department of Children and Family Services. Initially, they decided that their home would be open to kids up to the age of six but in the middle of the process, they were asked to foster Rory. They already knew their youngest as Tasia taught her in school.

Recalling, Tasia shared that Rory moved in with them on April 1 and they had less than 24 hours of notice before they became parents.

“When Rory first moved in, we didn’t know that we would be able to adopt her, or if she would even want to be adopted, but we knew that we would be a safe place for her,” she added.

Rory was adopted on December 19, last year and the biggest deciding factor in her adoption was Rory’s consent. “She was of age to agree to be adopted and she requested that we do so! We did not push this idea upon her, and she worked with a legal advocate, through the CASA program (Court Appointed Special Advocates) to decide if this was the best thing for her!” Tasia added.

Tamiray used to live with her grandmother since she was two years old and moved in with them permanently in July last year. Tasia cleared that Tamiray is not adopted and they won’t take the adoption route as she is her cousin and is related to them but they do have legal custody.

Tasia concluded by saying that the girls are learning to love and trust again and she is glad to be part of their journey.

