An ultra-rare living fossil beast, older than the dinosaurs, was caught by a fisherman and his son in Alabama, USA. The father-son duo was shocked when they reeled in the gigantic beast. The US residents ended up catching the record-breaking heavyweight fish during their annual Thanksgiving fishing trip on the Mobile-Tensaw Delta, Alabama, in November 2022. The fisherman named Keith Dees and his son Huntley were already doing good and had caught several redfish and largemouth bass before they reeled in the alligator gar, reported Daily Star.

Keith shared this news in a Facebook post on November 25, 2022. “Huntley and I had a day we’ll never forget. At about 11:30 we decided to fish at one more spot. I made a cast and about halfway back to the boat my chatter bait just went slack……. Reeling as fast as I could, I got it tight just before I saw a big fish swim by my trolling motor. Had no idea what it was until it surfaced after about 30 minutes.……. 2.5 hours later we finally got a rope around her and into the boat. She’s been weighed on 2 sets of deer scales,” read the caption.

He revealed that one of them weighed 74.8 kilograms and the other weighed 79.3 kilograms. The previous record, he said, was 68.4 kilograms.

They later weighed her officially at Orange Beach Marina and the fish weighed 73.4 kilograms, thereby breaking the previous world record. Speaking to the local news agency, Keith revealed that at first, he thought that the fish was a big black drum and it took him more than two hours to get the fish up to the boat. He was shocked to see that the fish was an alligator gar, a species that has been living in freshwater for over 100 million years.

Keith even called the DCNR to verify if they could keep the fish and cook it later for dinner. He was given a green flag.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here