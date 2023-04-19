US Influencer Spends Rs 81 lakh To Turn Into Ken-Kim Kardashian Hybrid

Ever since the trailer and first-look poster of the upcoming live-action film Barbie came out, it has been a social media trend to upload photos decked up as the Barbie doll or its male counterpart Ken. While this trend has gained traction in just a few weeks, 29-year-old Kory Hall from Los Angeles has resembled a Ken doll for years now. The social media influencer has converted himself into a Ken-Kim Kardashian hybrid and describes himself as having the face of a Ken doll and the body of popular socialite Kim Kardashian.

The 29-year-old has established himself as an influencer by frequently sharing sultry images on social media and displaying a wide variety of hot pink and scanty attire. More than 90 thousand people follow him on Instagram.

Corey has spent close to Rs 81 lakh for the transformation he dreamt of. He has undergone surgeries like a Brazilian Butt Lift, Liposuction, Bum Injections, Lip Filler, Cheek Filler, Jaw Filler, and Botox.

Three years ago, he had Brazilian butt lift surgery, which is considered to be very controversial. In this surgery, fat is removed from the rest of the body, such as from the stomach and applied to the hip. The surgery can even prove to be fatal but it was a risk he was willing to take.

Cory works out six times per week and adheres to a strict schedule to maintain his Kardashian-esque shape. Kim is one of his biggest influences. Even Kim herself has met him several times, and he has created social media content for her Skims shapewear line. He wears brands like Balenciaga, Dolce & Gabbana, Chanel and Louis Vuitton, just like the Kardashian family.

