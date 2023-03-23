US Inmates Who Escaped Prison Using Toothbrush Caught Later While Eating Pancakes at Restaurant

Two prisoners in the Virginia state of US escaped their prison cell using a toothbrush to dig a hole through a wall and were apprehended a few hours later after their visit to a nearby pancake restaurant.

The Newport News Sheriff’s Office issued a statement that two inmates were found to be missing during a routine head count on Monday evening at the Newport News Jail Annex.

In the press brief, authorities revealed that the two men used “primitive-made tools made from toothbrush and a metal object" to break through the prison wall. After breaking the wall, they managed to climb a tall prison wall and successfully flee. The inmates have been identified as John M. Garza, 37, and Arley V. Nemo, 43.

After a successful prison break, the inmates decided to visit a nearby outlet of International Home of Pancakes (IHOP), located seven miles away from the prison. The local police were informed by the customers who recognized the fleeing convicts. Hampton Police arrived at the IHOP outlet and arrested both of them without any incident. The sheriff thanked the people for helping the police in nabbing the escaping inmates.

Garza was imprisoned due to a number of offences, including contempt of court, breaking the terms of his supervision, and failing to appear. Nemo was being detained on a number of counts, including contempt of court, probation breach, forgery, credit card fraud, credit card stealing, and possession of burglary tools. READ MORE

Social media has drawn a parallel from the Hollywood classic, ‘The Shawshank Redemption’ which involves a prison break and could not stop quoting lines from the film. 0thers have bantered on the situation with one user writing , “I just want to know whether they got their pancakes or not” while another user comments, “How were they planning to pay for that meal though?”

