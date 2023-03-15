We all have seen videos of social media influencers. You name a niche and there are so many influencers these days. And today we are talking about one such internet sensation. Ukrainian-born American internet celebrity Nikocado Avocado, who is known for making mukbang (an eating show) videos on YouTube, is in the headlines these days. Nikocado earns money by posting videos of himself eating food on his YouTube channel. And now, he has opened up about his health issues.

He has shared a video with his fans in which he discussed his problems related to his body weight and health. He revealed that he weighs almost 135 kg now. But he was not obese earlier. After nine years of food-eating videos, his weight has now gone up to 136 kg. Now, he finds it difficult to even walk properly.

Nikocado stated that his obesity has made him famous and wealthy but he is dealing with so many physical issues. Along with this, he has had diarrhoea on numerous occasions, and he frequently starts crying while sitting in the bathroom.

Despite these issues, Nicokado has continued to post videos for his fans. He took on the Spicy Noodle Challenge in his most recent video, eating extremely spicy noodles. The video received over a million views within just 3 weeks.

Nikocado was born in Ukraine on May 19, 1992. He was adopted by an American family as an infant and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Nikocado joined YouTube in 2014 and since then, he has been accumulating views through his videos. As of November 2022, he had over 7 million subscribers and 1.8 billion views across six YouTube channels. His main YouTube channel has over 3.52 million subscribers and over 726 million views so far.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here