US Man Buys Last Two Lottery Tickets Left in Store, Takes Home Rs 33 Crore Jackpot

The odds of winning a lottery are not so much in your favour. People often end up losing more than winning. Yet, this US man tipped the luck in his favour and ended up winning a whopping $4 million (about ₹33.1 crore) in a single day. According to Michigan Lottery Connect, he rushed out of the store in shock upon finding out that the Diamond 7s tickets he brought were going to turn him into a millionaire. Not that anyone could blame him. The anonymous player mentioned that he enjoyed playing the $20 (about ₹1600) and $30 (about ₹2400) instant tickets. He had a few to cash on his lucky day.

Talking to the portal, he said, “When I got up to the counter, I saw there were only two Diamond 7s tickets left, so I purchased them both. I scratched the barcodes and had the clerk scan them right away. When one of them gave a message to file a claim, I started scratching it off at the counter with the clerk.” He added, “As soon as I scratched the winning symbol and saw ‘4MIL’ underneath, I grabbed the ticket and ran out of the store. I was in complete shock!”

Now, that he had earned those dollars, it was time to encash them. The player visited the Lottery headquarters and was offered two options. Either to receive it as a one-time lump sum payment or get 30 annuity payments. The first would leave him with $2.5 million (approximately ₹207 million), while the latter would give him the full amount. He chose to settle the amount as lump sum.

The player also shared his plans for what he wants to do with his winnings. Rather than an ostentatious bucket list, he chose to go with something more sensible. Purchasing a home and then saving the remainder.

What would be on your to-do list if you ended up winning a million-dollar lottery?

