US Man Calls Uber After Robbing Bank, Carjacks To Flee The Spot

A Florida man was arrested last week after he robbed a bank in Des Moines city, Iowa, only to later carjack the Uber driver who drove him to his destination. Javier Rafael Camacho-Cepeda was taken into custody around 6 pm on November 30 (local time). The authorities caught him in Lake County, Minnesota when he was just two hours away from the US-Canada border, reported a local newspaper.

The 22-year-old man allegedly pulled a gun on the Uber driver who drove him to the Des Moines Bank, right after the robbery. The robber is then said to have stolen the car and headed north on Interstate 35 Highway.

Speaking to a local Media TV, Des Moines Police Sergeant Paul Parizek shared that they got a solid lead on the robber as hiring an Uber driver requires a user to submit their personal and financial information. The Sergeant shared that they got some good leads there from the amount of contact he’s had with people.

According to the police department, they received a call from Chase Bank in the 6100 block of SE 14th street on a report of a robbery. The police then mentioned that Javier Rafael demanded money and then took off from the scene in a vehicle. After a little while, they received another call from an Uber driver who had been robbed of his car. The police connected the dots of the crime. However, no one was hurt in either robbery.

The Sergeant shared that they have got some technology resources available to the US and then just some good investigative skills. “They were able to determine he was heading to the US-Canadian border,” he explained.

According to the police, something like this happens often during the holiday season. “We want everyone to be as vigilant as they can. If you see something, say something,” Sergeant Paul Parizek added.

The Uber driver was unaware of the bank robbery done by Javier until the police began investigating the matter. Javier has been charged with two counts of first-degree robbery.

