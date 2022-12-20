US Man Digs Out Alligator From Frozen Swamp In US, Watch Here

A video of an unusual bump protruding from a frozen swamp is gaining popularity on social media. It is, in fact, the exposed snout of an alligator trapped in ice and unable to move. The video was taken at The Swamp Park in North Carolina, home to an alligator preserve in Ocean Isle Beach. Tansu Yegan shared the video on Twitter, which shows a man digging an alligator out of a frozen swamp.

According to the voiceover in the video, the man is George Howard, the manager of The Swamp Park. He was attempting to give the alligators some breathing space. More than nine million people have watched the video.

In an article written at the time, the Charlotte Observer quoted Howard as saying that alligators seem to sense when the water is at its freezing point and poke their noses into the air “at just the right moment."

Howard said that frozen alligators go into a state called “brumation," similar to hibernation. He later told the Washington Post, “It was the craziest thing I’d ever seen. I was just astounded. Initially, I was worried and then I realised what they were doing and that it was the only way they could breathe. And I thought, ‘How intelligent is that?’”

Crocodiles and other reptiles have cold blood. Most reptiles require humid and warm conditions to survive. Reptile species differ, but most require a constant temperature ranging from 70 to 85 degrees Fahrenheit (21.1 to 29.4 degrees Celsius), with basking areas reaching temperatures exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.7 degrees Celsius).

The 52-second video has received over 9 million views and people have filled the comments section with their thoughts.

One of them said, “How those creatures survive in these hard times of seasons! Very interesting and struggling things.”

Another wrote, “GA and SC are cold enough to experience frozen ponds and small lakes gators live as far north as NC.”

One more said, “Well this is one way of coping with the cold. I swear the world of animals & nature never ceases to amaze me. So inspiring, the wonders of the natural world, so mystifying & a joy to witness on any level.”

