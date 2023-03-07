Diets can range from mild to extreme and there are people whose weird diet regimens will leave you completely baffled. But, none of them probably come even remotely close to that of a Jack Turco, who does not feel the need to cook meat. Yes, the 21-year old from Illinois, United States, eats raw meat. Jack Turco, who was an athlete in college, completely follows the diet of the primitive people living in the cave. He has no problem eating the heart and liver of animals raw and does not even spare the raw testicles.

According to a Daily Star report, Jack, a student of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, has been eating this for a year, which has also baffled his peers.

Jack says eating testicles of bulls has given him masculine energy he did not possess earlier and has called it his favorite. He maintains that the meat-centered diet has made him feel “wonderful”. He said to the Daily Star, “My performance and athleticism have improved, and I am sleeping better. Simply said, I am much more energetic throughout the day."

When Jack was eating veggies and lean meats, he felt “awful," so he made the decision to adopt a strict carnivore diet. He then began to consume only animal items, such as beef, poultry, and pork along with loads of fats.

After consuming raw animal organ meats like heart, liver, and testicles, he became sure that the new diet was the right choice. A nearby butcher supplies Jack his unique meat cuts. He consumed testicles for the first time by mistake as he thought them to be tendons. However, not only did he love the taste, but Jack believed it also gave him energy and continues to consume it.

He also said that he conducted a little study and discovered that it has historically been consumed by warriors in Asian civilizations to increase libido. “It made me feel like a warrior while he was eating it, and I appreciated it more for the effects than for the beef pizzle itself,” said Jack.

