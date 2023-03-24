A home is supposed to be a place where someone can feel safe. What would you do if an intruder broke into your place? Recently, a homeowner heard strange noises from his attic, after which he found a female stranger living in his house. The man named Davis Wahlman was suspicious of the rustling sounds coming from his roof and eventually decided to have a look. KOMO News reported that the entrance of the loft, from where the woman was found, was locked when he knocked. A voice called out from there and asked, “Jimmy? Is that you Jimmy?” When the door opened, David was shocked by a woman who was a total stranger to him hiding in there. The woman was described to have dark hair and was wearing gym bottoms with a tracksuit jacket. She was holding a rucksack.

Davis, an employee at a news outlet, told them: “I don’t immediately freak out but I’m like ‘This is not ordinary.” After entering the attic, he found a screen from a bathroom window inside the tub but he didn’t think too much until he heard strange noises coming from the attic the next morning. This led to Davis jolting out of bed.

As Wahlman tried to figure out what was going on in his house, he noticed that his office’s light was on. Thinking that it is unusual, he knocked on the door but got no response at first. Afterwards, when the woman asked if it was Jimmy, he replied, “I’m like ‘No, it’s not Jimmy. Who is this and why are you in my house?’”

Wahlman immediately called 911 after which she opened the office door and she was ready to talk to him. He asked her who she was and what she was doing in his house. She suggested that it was her house and she lived there. She said someone named Jimmy said she could live there. Wahlman tried to keep the woman inside the house until the police arrived, but she fled before they arrived. He was frustrated that the police arrived about 18 minutes after he placed the call.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here