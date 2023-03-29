A chilling footage of a tornado swallowing up a yard is sure to leave you terrified. A man named Taylor Train captured the video last year when the Arnado tornado gained a speed of 300 mph (approximately 482 kmph) and caused major destruction in the US states of Kansas and Nebraska, as per Newsweek. The chilling footage that was shared on Reddit, shows how the massive circle of black wind crossed the man’s fence, leaving debris flying everywhere. Initially, it appeared to be moving at a slow pace, but within seconds the tornado barrelled in his direction indicating it was moving at an alarming speed.

Towards the end, the person who was recording the video appears to be running away for his life as the footage becomes dark and abruptly comes to an end. If the video is anything to go by, it shows how the swirl of wind swallowed up everything in its pathway before it subsided. Take a look at the video here:

Reddit users were left horrified upon watching the video, as it generated vivid responses online. A section of the internet claimed that it was courageous of the man to film the footage amidst the destructive situation. Meanwhile, many users also condemned him for not giving safety his utmost priority. “Stupidity shouldn’t be mistaken for bravery," one commented.

Another wrote, “It’s absolutely insane how quickly tornadoes travel. From a distance, they may seem rather slow moving. In reality, within seconds it goes from 200 yards away to being on your doorstep."

One more joined, “I just cannot imagine the weightless feeling (and not to mention terror) he must have felt in the air, if even just for a second. I can’t even handle some roller coasters." Meanwhile, a user issued a warning tip for others, “If it doesn’t look to be moving, it’s either coming right for you, or heading away from you."

A report by ABC affiliate KAKE that covered Taylor Train’s story revealed the man recorded the clip while watching the storm pull out his fence from the ground. At the time, Train sprinted to his basement along with his wife and kids to take shelter during the storm. While describing the incident, Train called it a “complete chaos" and “hell of earth."

Reportedly, he was pushed by the storm and sustained minor injuries before he made it downstairs. After the incident, when they got back up, they witnessed their house was barely standing.

