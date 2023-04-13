US Man Spends Rs 1.35 Cr On Surgeries To Increase Height By 5 Inches For Better Dating

People go to unfathomable lengths for love but this man only took it a few inches further. A US man went through a painful surgery to increase his eight by five inches. Moses Gibson always felt insecure due to his height of 5 feet 5 inches. He tried everything ranging from medications to ‘spiritual healer’ to try and grow taller.

When nothing seemed to work in his favour, Moses finally resorted to a height-lengthening surgery which causes excruciating pain during the process. The desperate 41-year-old broke several bones in his body and even burnt a lot of cash to do so.

Mirror UK revealed that he first added 3 inches to his height in 2016 through surgery and seven years later, he underwent the second round that led to him being 2 inches taller than his previous operation. The total cost of the two surgeries was approximately $1.65 lakh (Rs 1.35 crore). The first surgery cost him Rs 61.48 lakh and the second one ended up being a little more expensive than the previous one costing him about Rs 80.34 lakh.

Moses hopes to feel ‘free’ by reaching his target height of 5 feet 10 inches by June this year. He revealed that he struggled with bullying and jokes about him being ‘short’ but now his surgeries have led to him feeling more confident and he even found a girlfriend.

The Minneapolis, Minnesota resident said that he has always struggled with heights and stayed unhappy in school. He revealed how he struggled with personality issues such as having low self-confidence and also said that his dating life was affected by his height. He even resorted to putting things in his shoes to gain a little bit of height. “People made comments. Sometimes it wasn’t in a mean way or intending to hurt, but they’d say ‘damn dude, you’re a short man’ or make a joke of it.’ I’m a strong, tough guy, so I was never depressed about it but I went searching to see what I could do about it.”

Moses worked as a software engineer during the day and as an Uber driver at night to save for the surgery.

