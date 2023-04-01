US Man Weighing 158 Kg Wants To Reach 343 Kg As He Feels It's 'Kinky'

Excessive weight gain is considered a huge drawback and it mostly leads to several health complications. But, a man from the United States has made it his mission to go on an extreme weight gain journey as he finds it “incredibly kinky". Bryan Steel refers to himself as “oversized prized livestock” and the Florida resident has started an OnlyFans account to show off his growing stomach to his loyal fanbase.

The 46-year-old started his transformation when he was 13 stones heavy (82.55 kilograms) and now he is almost double the weight (25 stones or 158.7 kilograms). But, Steel said that he isn’t going to stop until he weighs about 54 stones or 343 kilograms, as per a Daily Star report. He currently eats a minimum of 12,000 calories a day to achieve his goal and consumes even more on weekends.

Steel, a writer by profession told Daily Star, “Growth is too incredible an activity to not be turned on by. Being encouraged, fed, and growing is extremely kinky and I love it. However, beyond the kink and fetish, it takes a lifestyle of commitment to actually achieve the goals. Gaining size is a real challenge and it takes daily discipline to keep it up.”

His OnlyFans bio is an interesting read too, “It takes more and more food to satisfy my urge to push the limits of human consumption and growth and I have no choice but to use all funds from subscribers to enable my obsessive need to balloon. Join us to teach this cocky bull a lesson about greed.”

Apart from consuming food, he uses mass-gainer shakes to gain weight and although looking at him may give you the impression that he only consumes 100 per cent junk food, he tries to balance his diet as much as possible to stay healthy. He said that he likes a “big variety of foods” and it helps him eat more. He revealed that he has about three to four large meals a day with snacks and more shakes on “gym days”.

While he keeps checking up on his health with his doctor and has a consistent workout routine, there are things he cannot do any more like riding a bike or going to a theme park that are challenges he faces as part of the process.

