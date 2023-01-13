US Man Who Discovered Rs 50 Crore in a Storage Unit Was Forced to Return It, Here's Why

People often wonder what amount of money can turn their life around. More than £6 million (about Rs 50 crore) seems good enough. In fact, it is more than good enough. This man found just that amount of cash could have been his, but he had ended up giving it away. Of course not by choice. Auctioneer Dan Dotson, the host of the US TV show Storage Wars, revealed that he sold a secondhand storage unit for $477 (approximately Rs 38,000). What was inside was worth a lot more. While the storage unit was sold back in 2018, the discovery was not made until recently.

Talking to The Blast, Dan Dotson revealed that he was at the Cars, Stars, and Rock N’ Roll charity auction event in California over the weekend when a stranger approached him with that information. He mentioned that an older Asian woman was sitting at the table next to him and kept looking over. He felt as if she had something to tell him. Dan said. “Eventually she walked up and told me her husband works with a guy who bought a unit from me for $500 and found a safe inside.”

The woman further explained that her husband took the safe to a locksmith. It was broken open and they discovered millions of dollars in cash. Dan Dotson. However, the new owners did not get to keep the cash as things got complicated. The woman said that an attorney had contacted them. He claimed to represent the original storage unit’s owner and the cash that was found inside it. If they returned the cash, he was willing to offer them $600,000 (about Rs 4 Crore) as a reward. The woman and her husband declined the offer. Soon enough, a second offer was made. They could keep $1.2 million (about Rs 9 Crore) and give back the remaining $6.3 million (about Rs 51 Crore). This was accepted by the couple.

Dan Dotson and his wife, Laura, believe this is the most valuable locker they’ve ever sold. On being questioned how such a huge amount of money can be in a safe, The Mirror quoted Dan as saying, “$ 7.5 million inside of a unit, I don’t think you’d forget it but maybe you were just in a position where somebody else was in charge of it, I don’t know.”

Storage Wars is an American Reality TV Show where professional auctioneers buy, sell, and explore storage units for profitable and interesting items.

