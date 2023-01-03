US President Joe Biden Orders Probe Into UFO Piloted By ‘Aliens’ in 1945

For years, aliens or extraterrestrials have been part of fiction work across cultures and many novels, movies and series have portrayed their rendition of how life beyond the planet may look like. Some portray aliens as friendly, while others show them to be hostile. However, we have still not been able to establish if there is life beyond earth. However, there are first-person accounts of UFO sightings and even creature sightings that still need to be got to the bottom. And the US may just start digging into these facts soon.

The US Parliament has passed its annual Defense Policy Act this week, signed by President Joe Biden, and part of the budget has been allocated to search for extraterrestrial life. It has also been said all the incidents of UFO sightings since 1945 will be looked into.

According to astronomer Jacques Vallée, this decision will help in the investigation of the crashed UFO in San Antonio, Texas, which made headlines back in 1945 but is believed to have been swept under the table by the US government. He has also written a book on this based on the statements of three key witnesses of the incident – a B-52 bomber pilot, the son of a rancher on whose land the landing took place and his friend.

The pilot, back then, said that he had been instructed to land at the nearby airfield of Alamogordo. The controllers were told to keep an eye on a communication tower, but the signal abruptly vanished. He could make out a massive object that was directly in front of him from a distance, and then there was an explosion.

According to former US Marine Reme Baca, they felt the ground shake and heard a tremendous blast. They eventually noticed smoke rising. 86-year-old Jose Padilla claimed that there were strange-looking creatures moving about within.

They moved swiftly as if they were capable of moving through portals instantly. Jose claims that he later watched through binoculars as the army later moved the 25 x 14 feet structure onto a truck and covered it with a tarpaulin.

Theorists have accused the USA of hiding information regarding the incident for years but the incident may finally find some closure now.

