An elementary school in the US state of Wisconsin has set a Guinness World Record to topple the most cereal boxes in a domino fashion. The Red Apple Elementary’s teachers and students spent hours on Friday setting up more than 7,000 cereal boxes in a line. It looked like a complex maze stretched through multiple school floors. It was even covering the stairs. The school shared snaps of “the Cereal Domino Challenge” on its official Facebook page. In one snap the boxes of cereal were captured stacked against the wall. Children were shot setting up the boxes and then watching them get toppled over. Check out the snaps here:

WDJT-TV quoted teacher Susanne Kelly-Johnson as saying, “We pull out every tenth box so in case there was a mishap, we were able to pick them back up again.” The teacher has been with the school for 32 years.

The report also said that all of the cereal that was used to make the attempt will be donated to local organisations and food pantries. Susanne added, “For them to realise that they are using it and it’s going to their community and possibly to some of them, when the families go to those food banks, I think is awesome."

While the toppling process, which was undoubtedly the favourite part of the kids, went without a hitch. The school has to wait for a while for the record to be officially announced.

As of now, the record for the most cereal boxes toppled in a domino effect is held by Long Beach Middle School. They had toppled 6,391 to set the record on May 5, 2021. The students and staff of the school hosted a food drive. The aim was to collect cereal for local pantries in order to help individuals and families in need. They decided to attempt a Guinness World Records title along with the event. The members of the school lined up these boxes in the school halls after classes had ended.

While their initial aim was to collect 3,500 boxes to donate, they were able to gather more than 6,000. Its video was also shared on the Facebook handle of Guinness World Records. The boxes were seen getting toppled in what looked like a wonderful and most satisfying domino effect.

Social media users were in awe of the gratifying domino effect clip.

