CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#Coronavirus#YearEnder2022
Home » BUZZ » US Teen’s Anonymous Cyberbully Turns Out To Be Her Mother
1-MIN READ

US Teen’s Anonymous Cyberbully Turns Out To Be Her Mother

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 26, 2022, 10:32 IST

Delhi, India

Isabella County prosecutor David Barberi called the case a version of ‘cyber Munchausen’s syndrome.

Isabella County prosecutor David Barberi called the case a version of ‘cyber Munchausen’s syndrome.

This case came to the police in December 2021 and it was her mother Kendra, who lodged a report after the daughter told her about cyberbullying.

While the era of the internet and social media has revolutionised both the way we work or entertain ourselves and has made life much easier for us, there is a dark side to it too. Cyberbullying, cyber fraud and online harassment come along with all the pros of the internet and social media. Cyberbullying can turn a person’s life into hell and push them into depression.

Believe it or not, a teenager from Michigan, US, and her boyfriend were being bullied online by her mother for more than a year. 42-year-old Kendra Gail Licari allegedly sent her daughter and the girl’s boyfriend hundreds of disparaging and abusive texts and social media messages using virtual private networks to mask her location.

This case came to the police in December 2021 and it was Kendra herself who lodged a report after the daughter told her about cyberbullying, a move that she thought would not bring suspicion on herself. However, during the investigation, Kendra was exposed. Kendra even reportedly tried to frame another student for the crime while the investigation was underway, but ultimately gave in and confessed to the crime.

Isabella County prosecutor David Barberi called the case a version of ‘cyber Munchausen’s syndrome. “In a sense that this seems to be the type of behaviour where you’re making somebody feel bad or need you in their life because of this behaviour,” he told WKRC.

RELATED NEWS

However, Kendra herself has yet to come up with an explanation for her bizarre actions. Kendra had also been a basketball coach at her daughter’s school. She faces up to 10 years in prison for the computer crimes charges, and five years for stalking and obstruction.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. Buzz
  2. viral news
  3. weird news
first published:December 26, 2022, 10:32 IST
last updated:December 26, 2022, 10:32 IST
Read More