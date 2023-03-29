A TikTok star Kara Santorelli, 18, was killed when her vehicle collided head-on with a car. The incident took place in her home state of Florida on March 17. Just a few days back, Kara shared a video on TikTok criticising the people who died in car accidents. She said that these people face accidents while driving due to their reckless behaviour. Talking to The New York Post, Florida Highway Patrol said that Kara Santorelli was driving down Highway 29 in Escambia County, Florida. A Chevrolet sedan came careening the wrong way and smashed into her Nissan SUV. After the collision, one of the cars caught fire and both drivers died in the accident. The other driver is yet to be identified.

In the video shared some time back on TikTok, Kara said that she follows all the safety norms which are required for safe driving. Kara wrote in the caption that many people criticise her for being a bad driver but she has never hit a person or a car. She recorded this video sitting in her car and it garnered more than 15,000,000 views as well. Kara’s friends, schoolmates, co-workers and family are devastated by this incident and recalled that she loved spending time on beaches with her family. According to her friends, she also used to remain active on social media.

Gina Southard, Kara’s aunt, wrote an obituary for her on Facebook. She said that Kara’s family was heartbroken following the accident. The obituary states, “A little piece of my heart died today when I found out my niece went to heaven. I love your beautiful soul Kara!” Kara’s mother wrote in a series of posts that she feels blessed to have her. Jimmy’s Grill, the restaurant where she worked, also mourned her death in a Facebook post. According to the restaurant, they are deeply saddened by her demise. The restaurant recalled that Kara was a strong person and knew how to make everyone smile even in tough times.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here