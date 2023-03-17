A transgender woman in the US, who was discovering her true identity, transformed herself into a man but soon regretted her decision. Prisha Mosley is transitioning back to being a woman after she said that she was failed by medical professionals who led her down the path to testosterone injections and a double mastectomy by the age of 18. In a chat with The NewYork Post, the 25-year-old said that she thought womanhood was unsafe before ever experiencing it.

Prisha shared that she was afraid of a life that she hadn’t tasted yet. “Now I don’t get to be a woman fully and I will never know what it’s like,” she added.

She mentioned that she was rushed through a gender transition process by activists and therapists and that being born in the wrong body was at the root of all her problems. Prisha, who was brought up in Maryland and North Carolina and now lives in Michigan, shared that she turned to the internet and found a transgender activist community online as she was not able to make friends of her age and got preyed upon.

At the age of 12, Prisha experienced Rapid Onset Gender Dysphoria and mentioned that she hated every aspect of who she was and what she was and what she looked like. “I spent some time being a girly girl and being a tomboy and being a smart girl and being this [other] girl, but none of those different hats fit me. And so I was like, I guess I’m just not a girl,” she added.

At age of 14, Prisha was sexually assaulted by a 20-year-old person and she felt violated and began to reject her womanhood. She then socially transitioned, presenting as male and came out to her parents who supported her. She recalled and said that her parents were bullied and manipulated by her specialist who told her parents, “Do you want a dead daughter or a living son?”

Prisha, who was dealing with mental health issues in her teen years, claimed that doctors began administering testosterone treatment when she was only 15. Right after her 18th birthday, Prisha had a double mastectomy to masculinise her chest.

After her surgery, Prisha lived with her online friends for three years in Florida, until having a positive experience while in therapy for her other mental health issues.

“I felt a tremendous amount of relief and realised the transition didn’t help the underlying issues,” she said. That’s when she stopped taking her hormones. However, she suffers vocal cord pain and severe vaginal atrophy from the testosterone treatment. She also lost part of her nipples after they were grafted back during mastectomy because of which she won’t be able to breastfeed and she still doesn’t know if she is still fertile.

Prisha advised that people should be allowed to take this experimental medicine and do these experimental surgeries until they’re 25 when the brain is fully developed.

