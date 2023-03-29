If you are one of those who are too cynical and pessimistic about life and believe that humanity hardly exists anymore, this story will make an interesting read for you. It may also change your views and reassure you that humanity still holds on to certain virtues. While it is difficult to expect aid from one’s kin in today’s times, a 72-year-old man got a second chance at life because of an Uber driver, whose cab he was travelling in.

Bill Sumiel was being driven by Tim Letts, a former US army veteran presently working as an Uber driver, back home from his dialysis centre. Little did he know that the ride would change his life.

They struck up a conversation and Bill revealed that he needed a kidney transplant. Bill suffered from kidney failure in his later years after developing diabetes 20 to 30 years earlier. According to local press sources, his physicians advised him to actively hunt for a kidney rather than wait on the donor list since he needed a transplant.

Tim was moved by Bill’s story and by the end of the trip offered to donate one of his kidneys to him.

Tim noted that Bill’s pick-up location was further distant from where he was when he went to pick him up for an interview with a news outlet. Bill said he required a kidney transplant after learning that Tim was a war veteran, enjoyed fishing, and worked weekends as an Uber driver. Bill said that Tim was so friendly that he had no qualms talking about his medical issues with him.

Tim decided to give Bill his kidney after the conversation. Tim left his name and phone number when he got to Bill’s residence, showing that he was serious about his offer. Bill Sumiel spent three and a half years waiting for a kidney transplant before receiving it. Luck was in favour of Bill as Tim turned out to be an ‘outstanding match’ according to doctors.

Bill recently had a touching reunion with the Uber driver who donated a kidney and saved his life, as they were commemorating the anniversary of their successful procedure in December of last year. Bill posted a picture of Letts and him in the hospital on his social media page on January 14; the image has since gone viral.

