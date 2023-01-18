US Vs Australia McDonald's: Woman Compared Different McD Outlets and This is What She Found Out

Most of us are familiar with what to order at our preferred fast food restaurants, like KFC, Burger King, and McDonald’s. Most of the time, this order doesn’t change depending on whether you order it from Chennai or Delhi as the menu is almost similar. However, depending on the local population’s dietary tastes, the menus and pricing of these fast-food restaurants may vary from one nation to another. Annika Swanson, an American citizen, has shared the striking differences between a McDonald’s in Australia, where she currently resides, and McDonald’s back in the United States. Annika discussed the contrasts between the two McDonalds in a TikTok video that she had published.

Annika compared the cost of the hamburgers and noted that it was considerably more expensive at the Australian McDonald’s than the US one and said, “We’re at Australian McDonald’s. I cannot get over the McChicken is $7.35. It’s way cheaper in America.” She continues by saying that the amount or portion sizes in the US allow people to purchase more food for less money.

She further noted that some items on the menu were only available at a particular time. The McChicken, for example, was unavailable after a particular time of the day. In addition, Annika just so happened to go through the Australian menu and discovered that several menu items, such as potato scallops with chicken salt, banana bread, chocolate macarons, toasted sandwiches, and sparkling water, were only available in Australia. “That is something we don’t have in America,” she added.

When Annika chose to have some McNuggets, she revealed that a three-piece version of the chicken nuggets was available in Australia. “They also have three-piece McNuggets, which they don’t have in America, which is what I’m getting," she said. Her friends gave the chicken nuggets a 7.5 out of 10 ratings and commented that they were too small when compared to the nuggets in the US. Another friend made the observation that they received a tiny container of sauce with their meal, which isn’t common in the US.

Earlier last month, a video of the first-ever fully automated McDonald’s outlet in Texas, US had surfaced on the internet and left foodies impressed.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here