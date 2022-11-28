US Woman Sues Food Company Over Mac-and-Cheese Taking More Than 3.5 Minutes to Cook

You know how your 2-minutes or 5-minutes instant noodles always take longer than the specified time to cook and you just live with it? Well, one Florida woman decided it was time for some action and took the matter from the kitchen to the court. Amanda Ramirez of Hialeah is suing Velveeta's parent firm, the Kraft Heinz Foods Company, for falsely advertising that Velveeta's microwavable Shells & Cheese cups are ready in 3.5 minutes. She has filed a class-action lawsuit worth $5 million!

Ramirez filed the suit in US District Court for the Southern District of Florida’s Miami Division on November 18. As the plaintiff, she has alleged that the claim that the company has indulged in false advertising and in propagating misleading information via its claim that the Mac and Cheese is ‘ready in 3 1/2 minutes’. The suit has quoted the four steps the customer needs to follow to prepare the meal, highlighting that microwaving the food for 3.5 minutes is only one of the steps, UNILAD reported.

The lawsuit states that customers who read the ‘ready in 3½ minutes’ stamp on the product packaging “will believe it represents the total amount of time it takes to prepare the product, meaning from the moment it is unopened to the moment it is ready for consumption." Ramirez further states that she would not have made the purchase had she known that the product’s preparation time was longer than 3.5 minutes. The Florida resident further noted that she would either 'not have purchased' the product at all or 'paid less had she known the truth'. Ramirez believes that she shelled out 'more for the [box of eight 67-gram cups] than she would have paid' if she had known the actual time it took to make the meal was longer than advertised.

In her suit, Ramirez has alleged that Kraft Heinz has violated US state and federal laws against false and misleading advertising. She has also accused them of fraud, deceptive and unfair trade practices, negligent misrepresentation, unjust enrichment, and breach of express warranty.

Kraft Heinz Foods Company has called the lawsuit “frivolous” and has said that they “will strongly defend against the allegations in the complaint.”

