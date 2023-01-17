US Woman, Who Lost Her Luggage At Airport Four Years Ago, Gets It Back

In a one-of-a-kind incident, an American woman received her lost suitcase, which was misplaced by an airline four years ago. Oregon resident April Gavin took a business trip to Chicago with United Airlines and the airline lost her luggage, her travelling bag surfaced in Honduras, reported New York Post.

Sharing a video on TikTok, April shared, “Okay, so, four years ago, August 4 of 2018, I went on a business trip and while I was on that business trip, I went to Chicago, I live in Oregon on the way home, United Airlines lost my luggage.”

She also mentioned that she tried for months to recover her bag, but the airline told her that they had no idea where it was. This month, she received a call from the airline from Houston, Texas, informing her that they found her luggage. “I was confused as the airline thought it was a typo that it had been missing for four years,” she added.

She also mentioned that her luggage was in Honduras and then went to Houston, Texas. She claimed that when she travelled four years ago, her suitcase was brand new and now it had some wear and tear on it.

April was a little worried about opening her bag as she has a phobia of bugs so let her luggage sit on the porch for a week when she unzipped her suitcase and found her belonging, including her clothes, jewellery, prescription glasses, laptop charger, blow dryer and clothes that she bought for her daughters from her business trip.

“I cannot believe that this suitcase has been travelling around for four years, went to Honduras, finally made it back to me, and it looks like almost everything is still in it. So, thanks United,” she added.

In a follow-up video, she shared that April has been reimbursed an amount between $1,250 (Rs 1.02 lakh) and $1,700 (Rs 1.39 lakh) by the airline which ultimately got the bottom of the slip-up. She shared that the bag was never scanned when she dropped it off in Chicago at the baggage check because of which the airline was having trouble finding it.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here