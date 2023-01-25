Mumbai locals are called the lifeline of the city of dreams. Divided into three lines, they carry millions of people to their destination every day. But choosing to travel by local trains is an experience in itself. It is not necessarily an apt pick for the faint of heart. We all can agree that commuters starting conversations with strangers, people chanting bhajans, celebrating birthdays inside coaches, and passengers pushing their way in crowded and compact spaces or even hanging onto the footboard of the train, are not unusual sights to witness in Mumbai locals. But what recently happened on an Ambernath Slow train has left the internet utterly disgusted.

A used condom was found on a seat of the local that runs in the central line. The bizarre scenario was brought to light at 9.40 pm on Monday, January 23 by a commuter on Twitter. It was at Currey Road station that the person noticed the disposable object and immediately took to the micro-blogging site to make the railway authorities aware of the situation. “Well, what a sight. A used condom” wrote the passenger before tagging the official Twitter pages of official authorities. “Hello DRM Mumbai CR (the official Twitter account of Mumbai Division - Central Railway), Ministry of Railways, Central Railway. This is 9.40 Ambernath slow local. The train has crossed Currey Road,” he continued while informing officials about the location of the train.

The information came along with a photo of the object which is seen lying on the seat of a compartment. In a subsequent tweet, that came within an hour of raising the online complaint, the same passenger stated that the used condom remained on the seat even when the train had reached the Dombivli station. Take a look at the tweet here:

The update made a lot of users on Twitter furious. A user demanded, “Please take an action.”

Another referred to the incident as “a reflection of our petty mentality, otherwise, why do common people misuse public places.”

One more called it “just 1st class things.”

Details regarding the investigation performed by officials remain unclear as of yet.

