CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Reel Awards 2023Entertainment NewsCricket LiveTrending News
Home » BUZZ » Vada Pav Pizza: Weird Food Combo is Back in Town and it's Getting 1-Star Reviews from Foodies
1-MIN READ

Vada Pav Pizza: Weird Food Combo is Back in Town and it's Getting 1-Star Reviews from Foodies

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: February 23, 2023, 10:54 IST

Mumbai, India

Vada Pav Pizza: Bizarre Food Combo Is Back in Town and it’s Getting 1-Star Reviews From Foodies (Photo Credits: Instagram/@bhukkadbhaiyaji_)

Vada Pav Pizza: Bizarre Food Combo Is Back in Town and it’s Getting 1-Star Reviews From Foodies (Photo Credits: Instagram/@bhukkadbhaiyaji_)

Recent video of Vada Pav Pizza brought another weird food combo in town and Desi foodies can't take it anymore.

Nowadays, bizarre food dishes are flooding social media sites like anything. From ‘Thums Up’ panipuri to ‘Cadbury’ Omelette, the internet has seen enough weird food combos that are just too hard to digest. So, what’s there on the plate again? It’s ‘Vada Pav Pizza’. The dish is here to destroy the gastronomy and Desis are all set to give it 1-star reviews. (Sorry, not sorry, Mumbaikars and die-hard Pizza lovers!)

A reel shared on Instagram had a man in blue shades preparing the not-so-Italian pizza using his ‘stylish’ tactics that didn’t excite the foodies at all. In the short clip, he could be seen taking a couple of buns or Pav and topping it with some mayonnaise, red sauce, Vada, cheese, and veggies. He then went on to bake it in an oven which gave him his ‘Bahubali Pizza Vadapav’ that was cut into pieces and garnished with more cheese to be served with the maker’s ‘thumbs up’ at the end. But that didn’t work! Foodies were left disgusted over the mess up and called out the dish for being an expensive version of the authentic ‘Vada Pav’.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nitesh (@bhukkadbhaiyaji_)

The video shared by an Indian Vlogger mentioned its location to be “ Charging Point Shop number 6, Kismat Residence, NH School Rd, Near Ratnagiri Hotel, Mira Road”.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, the sickened foodies couldn’t stop reacting to the dish as one of them wrote, “Destroyed the food”. “Just why’d someone unnecessarily make something that’s already simple yet Amazing and accepted wholeheartedly worldwide, into smthng so complicated and not at all worth… Just why?” argued the other. The third user said, “These Vloggers and Restaurants need to understand, adding CAPSICUM ONION AND CHEESE doesn’t make a dish PIZZA” while the fourth one remarked, “Disrespecting two different nationalities, two different cuisines, and One beloved blockbuster film franchise, all at once.”

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. vada pav
  2. viral
  3. viral video
first published:February 23, 2023, 10:54 IST
last updated:February 23, 2023, 10:54 IST
Read More