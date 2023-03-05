Vada Pav Ranked As World's 13th Best Sandwich, Desi Foodies Argue It's Number One

One of India’s favourite snacks, Vada Pav, has now been ranked as world’s 13th best sandwich by Taste Atlas. Taking to its official Twitter handle, Taste Atlas shared an image of the rankings. It has a total of 50 dishes. While the first one is Tombik, the last of the list is Torta Ahogada. Vada pac on number 13th has the rating of 4.4. While, many should rejoice this, people don’t seem much happy about it, especially all our desis foodies.

Mumbai’s Vada Pav is ‘13th Best Sandwich’ in the world as per this ranking site.My favourite is Butter Cheese Vada Pav. What’s yours?? pic.twitter.com/maMrCfbW86 — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) March 4, 2023

Indians have stated that it should have been on the top. There are many who also stated that it is not a sandwich.

Have a look:

Vada Pav is life https://t.co/X3thdiArPz— Kevin DSouza (@Kevin_DSouza13) March 4, 2023

If you further classify on vegetarian, it will be no 1.Only one in vegetarian category. https://t.co/kVBflqdGJ8— Mahesh Patel (@pramukh3) March 4, 2023

Plain wada pav with sukhi chatni, chinch chatni ani tallaleli hirvi mirchi https://t.co/cBLtqVLxf8— Yash Rane (@yash_rane02) March 4, 2023

I like the various varieties in goli vadapav !— Venkatramana Siddheshwar (@Vsidd1968) March 4, 2023

Out of 38 others it’s the only veg option . So #1 in veg is vada pao— Vikram Pratap Singh (@VIKRAMPRATAPSIN) March 4, 2023

Vada Garam aur peanut masala must in my vada pav— Ayush Mukherjee (@ayushsrventures) March 4, 2023

Grilled cheese paneer sandwich.— Moutusi Guha🇮🇳 (@guhamoutusi_5) March 4, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier, a reel shared on Instagram had a man in blue shades preparing the not-so-Italian pizza using his ‘stylish’ tactics that didn’t excite the foodies at all. In the short clip, he could be seen taking a couple of buns or Pav and topping it with some mayonnaise, red sauce, Vada, cheese, and veggies. He then went on to bake it in an oven which gave him his ‘Bahubali Pizza Vadapav’ that was cut into pieces and garnished with more cheese to be served with the maker’s ‘thumbs up’ at the end. But that didn’t work! Foodies were left disgusted over the mess up and called out the dish for being an expensive version of the authentic ‘Vada Pav’.

