Valentine’s week is on and what better way to celebrate it than to sit with your partner and solve some intelligent yet romantic optical illusion? Images with hidden elements make for a great pastime that involves applying brains and serve as a versatile tool to know yourself better. One such optical illusion has been making rounds on the internet which shows a couple in a landscape. The challenge for the viewers is to find seven hearts in the picture within eleven seconds.

The image shows a couple at a distance, enjoying a landscape that has various beautiful elements such as trees, rocks, river streams, mountains, bright skies with shades of pink and a couple of swans. But mind you that all the elements may not be necessary as some may just serve as distractions for you.

Such distractions will only make it harder for you to find the hearts in the image within the given time limit. Therefore, focus on the goal and make sure you only look at the elements to find the heart-shaped portions and not for their beauty.

If you are able to find all the hearts within 11 seconds, you may consider yourself to have a high level of IQ and attention to detail. But if you are not, the hint is to look at the shapes rather than the colours.

Meanwhile, here is the solution:

The seven hearts are spread across the image. Here is the list:

The first heart that is clearly visible is made by the tree branches.

The second heart is made by the swans in the water body.

The third one is a heart-shaped balloon lying down, towards the bottom of the image.

The fourth one is high up in the sky, a cloud in the shape of a heart.

The fifth one is a heart-shaped rock to the right side of the image.

The sixth one is right, being the couple which is also a water body.

The seventh and final one is snow-capped mountains in the background.

