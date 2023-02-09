February is known as the month of love, thanks to Valentine’s Day on the 14th. It’s an important day for couples all over the world. Though Valentine’s Day is celebrated on 14th February, couples have started their celebrations an entire week before the day. All seven days in the week are celebrated in different ways to strengthen people’s love for each other.

Lovers saying the three magical words to each other with the gift of a rose is a common occurrence. But have you ever heard of a lover gifting an entire rose garden? Taking things a notch higher, a lover from Ghaziabad has prepared an entire rose garden for his girlfriend Shriya.

Shriya Rose Garden

This ‘gulab upvan’ has been made inside a farm which is being run by Environmentalist Pradeep Dahlia. Pradeep told News 18 Local the story of when a boy came to him, offering to do something for the environment in the name of his girlfriend. Pradeep liked this suggestion and started working on it, following which they prepared this rose garden which took a total of 8 months to set up.

Talk of the Town

Pradeep, who looks after this farm, gives saplings from his farm to people for plantation free of cost. Whoever comes to his farm never misses visiting the rose garden. The beautiful roses planted in the garden attract a lot of people. However, Pradeep was asked by the lover in question to keep his identity a secret.

Sending a message of love that’s also environmentally conscious is indeed a unique way of expression. Pradeep said that the lover wants his love to be mentioned when people see the garden or pluck roses from here. In this way, the lover wants to immortalise his love.

Many other types of plants are also available at the farm of this environmentalist, meant to be beneficial for health and are also good luck charms.

