CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Sun Solar FlareApril Fools Day 2023IndiGo Drunk PassengerJapanese Employee FinedUnhappiest Jobs
Home » Buzz » Varun Dhawan Trolled for Lifting Gigi Hadid During NMACC Dance Show, Twitter Questions 'Consent'
3-MIN READ

Varun Dhawan Trolled for Lifting Gigi Hadid During NMACC Dance Show, Twitter Questions 'Consent'

Curated By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: April 02, 2023, 11:17 IST

Mumbai, India

Varun Dhawan Trolled for Lifting Gigi Hadid During NMACC Dance Show, Twitter Questions 'Consent' (Photo Credits: Twitter/@meleshakarki)

Varun Dhawan Trolled for Lifting Gigi Hadid During NMACC Dance Show, Twitter Questions 'Consent' (Photo Credits: Twitter/@meleshakarki)

Varun Dhawan's dance number at the NMACC event caused controversy after he lifted American supermodel Gigi Hadid during his performance, sparking concerns among fans about consent.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Gala was a star-studded event, with Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities showcasing their fashion on the pink carpet and delivering electrifying performances inside. Amid the glitz and glamour, one performance stood out for the wrong reasons. Varun Dhawan’s dance number caused controversy as he lifted American supermodel Gigi Hadid during his performance, sparking concerns among fans about consent.

A video circulating on the internet shows the Bollywood actor beckoning Gigi onto the stage by taking her arm. Gigi, wearing a golden saree, makes her way to the stage only to be abruptly lifted and twirled around by Varun. He then plants a kiss on her cheek before setting her back down. The incident left Gigi visibly taken aback, and many viewers wondered if the act was pre-planned. The video quickly gained viral status on social media, with fans criticising Varun’s actions and raising concerns about consent, respect and boundaries.

A user commented, “#VarunDhawan needs to control himself.offscreen can be friends with everyone but when onscreen he picks up or tickle other person/costars without permission looks disgusting and disrespectful.Shouldn’t have picked up #GigiHadid while dancing." Another user remarked, “Varun Dhawan is embarrassing actually! huh…stupid,clownery behaviour! I hope,its scripted or something."

RELATED STORIES

However, some viewers shared a different angle of the video, supporting the ‘Kalank’ actor. They stated, “Guy’s Varun Dhawan didn’t kiss Gigi i saw a video from different angle & also Gigi didn’t looked annoyed or anything she only came to the stage by herself & also the fact Varun has mentioned before he always asks the permission of the female celebs before doing anything."

The actor’s spontaneous gesture resulted in him facing backlash on social media, highlighting the pressing need for people to respect boundaries and consent.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Tags:
  1. gigi hadid
  2. Varun Dhawan
  3. viral
  4. viral video
first published:April 02, 2023, 11:17 IST
last updated:April 02, 2023, 11:17 IST