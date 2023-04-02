Varun Dhawan Trolled for Lifting Gigi Hadid During NMACC Dance Show, Twitter Questions 'Consent'

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Gala was a star-studded event, with Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities showcasing their fashion on the pink carpet and delivering electrifying performances inside. Amid the glitz and glamour, one performance stood out for the wrong reasons. Varun Dhawan’s dance number caused controversy as he lifted American supermodel Gigi Hadid during his performance, sparking concerns among fans about consent.

A video circulating on the internet shows the Bollywood actor beckoning Gigi onto the stage by taking her arm. Gigi, wearing a golden saree, makes her way to the stage only to be abruptly lifted and twirled around by Varun. He then plants a kiss on her cheek before setting her back down. The incident left Gigi visibly taken aback, and many viewers wondered if the act was pre-planned. The video quickly gained viral status on social media, with fans criticising Varun’s actions and raising concerns about consent, respect and boundaries.

Amid glitz and glamour of the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in #Mumbai, there is this video of #VarunDhawan with American supermodel #GigiHadid making buzz on the internet. Take a look at their performance pic.twitter.com/5kY86nE7Q9— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 2, 2023

A user commented, “#VarunDhawan needs to control himself.offscreen can be friends with everyone but when onscreen he picks up or tickle other person/costars without permission looks disgusting and disrespectful.Shouldn’t have picked up #GigiHadid while dancing." Another user remarked, “Varun Dhawan is embarrassing actually! huh…stupid,clownery behaviour! I hope,its scripted or something."

Shame on you @Varun_dvnGigi looks so uncomfortable !This varun is full trash and cheap person!He picked her without her consent like seriously 😡#GigiHadid https://t.co/r64uL3Pskc— Varad (@Cric_varad) April 2, 2023

#VarunDhawan is a cheapo for what he did with #GigiHadidEmbarrassing 😬💀 she should have slapped him straight !!!!Mr Dhawan doesn’t know how to take permission or ask for consent.— Abhilasha (@abhilaashaaa) April 2, 2023

Not sure if Gigi Hadid will ever recover from it lmfaooo #GigiHadid #VarunDhawanpic.twitter.com/GXgPXttHaQ— Miss kiya🙅🏻‍♀️ (@PriyankaAnomaly) April 2, 2023

#VarunDhawan needs to control himself.offscreen can be friends with everyone but when onscreen he picks up or tickle other person/costars without permission looks disgusting and disrespectful.Shouldn’t have picked up #GigiHadid while dancing.#NMAAC #NMACCGala— ♠️SiM♠️ (@shiimmers) April 2, 2023

😑😑 he kissed her too! Varun Dhawan is such an idiot, she would have danced along if he handled gracefully. Chapri 😵‍💫😵‍💫 https://t.co/R24f7aKC4j— Shivi (@kyubataun2001) April 2, 2023

However, some viewers shared a different angle of the video, supporting the ‘Kalank’ actor. They stated, “Guy’s Varun Dhawan didn’t kiss Gigi i saw a video from different angle & also Gigi didn’t looked annoyed or anything she only came to the stage by herself & also the fact Varun has mentioned before he always asks the permission of the female celebs before doing anything."

Guy’s Varun Dhawan didn’t kiss Gigi i saw a video from different angle & also Gigi didn’t looked annoyed or anything she only came to the stage by herself & also the fact Varun has mentioned before he always asks the permission of the female celebs before doing anything #NMACC— Shanaya (@TheWitchGurlll) April 2, 2023

The actor’s spontaneous gesture resulted in him facing backlash on social media, highlighting the pressing need for people to respect boundaries and consent.

