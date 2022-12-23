Varun Dhawan's Bl****b Analogy Has Everyone Confused But Janhvi Kapoor's Reaction is Priceless

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan’s comment on content in Bollywood films has left everyone in utter shock. This happened during an actors roundup with Film Companion when he made ‘blowjob’ a new figure of speech and compared it with a celeb’s ego. Senior actors like Anil Kapoor, Sheeba Chaddha, Vidya Balan, Rishab Shetty and more were also present. However, it was Jahnvi Kapoor’s reaction that has the netizens in splits.

During the interaction, Varun Dhawan was heard saying, “I mean, it’s a blowjob to everyone’s ego that you know that you’re a star, you’re this, and you’re that. But eventually, when people are watching the cinema, they just want to be entertained. That’s it." The video of the same is now doing rounds on social media. However, more than what is being said, it is Janhvi’s reaction that is hilarious. Have a look:

bro could've easily just said "blow to everyone's ego" now where tf did "blowjob" come from 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/5tK2yhDdet— Ibrahim Khan (@unrealpathan) December 20, 2022

Do you agree with #VarunDhawan’s assessment that #Bollywood is only catering for the elite and ignoring the masses? https://t.co/0YhLbMY5Ut— Shiva (@shivadfilms) December 22, 2022

#VarunDhawan is in full form in the Film Companion interview. That #JanhviKapoor’s expression is hilarious.pic.twitter.com/2IHXMwTIpe— Shiva (@shivadfilms) December 22, 2022

“Jhanvi’s expression in these 3-4 seconds >> any other movie performance of hers," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Any discussion about acting which has Varun in it can’t be taken seriously. Not surprised about the pearls of wisdom from him."

This comes just a few days after Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya received an underwhelming response at the box office upon its release on November 25. Varun does not seem satisfied with its box office numbers. This year, while Jugjugg Jeeyo found favour with the audiences, Bhediya got a less than expected response at the box office. However, the actor said that the projects have been creatively satisfying.

