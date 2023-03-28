Controlling the population has become difficult in these modern times. While some countries have developed plans to control it, others must be developed to increase it. People complain about overcrowding everywhere because the population has grown so rapidly. But, today we’re going to tell you about the world’s smallest country.

When asked about the smallest country in the world, most of us would say Vatican City. However, this is not the correct answer. Sealand is smaller than this city and it is officially known as the “Principality of Sealand.” You’ll also be surprised by its size and population. This country is only about 10 kilometres from England and is said to be the smallest country in the world where only 27 people are living.

The “Principality of Sealand” is one of the world’s two hundred countries. This small country covers an area of 550 square meters and is located in England’s North Sea. The most important aspect is that it has its army, flag, currency and everything.

It does not have any prime minister and it is managed by the country’s king and a queen. England used this location to defend itself against German attacks during WWII. However, it has now received national recognition.

How and When Was Sealand Built?

Sealand was built by the British during World War 2. It was used as an army and navy fort. It was situated outside UK waters (boundary) so it was supposed to be demolished after the war was over, but somehow it was not destroyed. HM Fort Roughs was built as part of the UK Government’s Maunsell Forts during World War II. These were primarily used to protect vital shipping lanes in nearby estuaries. It was also effective against German mine-laying planes. These Maunsell forts were decommissioned in 1956.

Who is the owner of Sealand?

Paddy Roy Bates was the owner of Sealand in 1967. He took it from pirate radio broadcasters and declared it a sovereign country. However, it has been operating in defiance of the United Kingdom Government for the last 54 years. On the other hand, the Principality of Sealand is a disputed micronation. As its territory, it is 12 kilometres off the coast of Suffolk.

