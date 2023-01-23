‘Velomobile’ Spotted in Bengaluru Once Again and it’s Not Making People Happy

There is no dearth of technological innovations taking place in Bengaluru and this human-powered vehicle is just a part of it. The three-wheeled bicycle car was spotted once again on the streets of Bengaluru as it drove past the traffic and grabbed the eyeballs of the commuters due to its unique functioning. Known as Velomobile, the European vehicle was also sighted in April 2022 riding through the busy roads of the IT capital of India. This time a man caught sight of the Velomobile in JP Nagar and shared the video online. However, Twitterverse didn’t fully agree with this novelty as they highlighted the risks of riding it through the dominant potholes in the city.

Shared by a Twitterati called Revanth, the social media post included a video and a couple of pics of the “Human powered vehicle from the Netherlands". The user also mentioned that he met the guy riding the Velomobile near JP Nagar. The bicycle car reportedly belonged to Phaneesh Nagaraja who first saw it at the Paris-Brest-Paris event in 2019. While this wasn’t the first time that he was located with the innovative vehicle, Twitter users pointed out that it could be dangerous to ride it along the many civic issues going on in the city. “may the potholes (read, craters) be kind to this man,” wrote a user to which Revanth replied, “I actually enquired how he judges the potholes, that was my first thought. He said he is used to it since he is driving for some time now.”

Now this is some @peakbengaluru stuff. Met this guy near JP Nagar. Human powered vehicle from Netherlands. pic.twitter.com/r1whYjPQlX— Revanth (@RevanthD18) January 22, 2023

may the potholes (read, craters) be kind to this man— pranav (travelcase.club) (@pranavsinghania) January 22, 2023

Netizens soon started highlighting their concerns to ride the unusual car as one of them humorously remarked, “Hope it manages our lovely Bengaluru roads”. “This video is giving me anxiety, looks very unsafe unless driven in cycle lanes maybe,” commented the other.

This video is giving me anxiety, looks very unsafe unless driven in cycle lanes maybe— Ryz_Ahm (@zarshu) January 22, 2023

I saw this on Kanakapura Road this morning. Looked really unsafe in terms of visibility from large SUVs and trucks— SriDah (@SridharHari) January 22, 2023

Oh Boy! isn’t it unsafe? Other cars may fail to see it while driving beside it.— Hemant Jangid (@hemmmer) January 23, 2023

Very unsafe and dangerous to drive on Indian streets!— Pavan KH (@PavanKH4) January 22, 2023

Meanwhile, the strange blue and white vehicle is manufactured by a Romanian company Velomobile World. But what is exactly a Velomobile? It’s a three-wheeled bicycle car that is made with an outer protective cover. Designed aerodynamically, the vehicle’s outer shell provides weather protection, luggage space, and comfort to the rider. One can achieve a decent speed of 30-50km/h on a flat road with little effort. According to Cartoq, the base variant of the Velomobile would cost around Rs. 14 lakhs in India with customs, and shipping alone would be priced at Rs. 1.5 lakh approximately.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here