Mumbai is considered a city of multitudes- expensive housing, merciless about hustlers, posh high-rises coexisting with sprawling slums, romantic when the rain comes down, Bollywood, the city where you dream big. Twitter users have now added another characteristic to the endless list: kindness. In a viral Twitter thread, people have been sharing instances of Mumbai city having the “biggest heart".

A Twitter user shared how a Mumbai vendor allowed her to buy a mango on debt when her UPI wasn’t working just because it was her first mango of the season, and it opened the floodgates for more such anecdotes from people.

One user shared how her phone had run out of charge and she was having a panic attack, when a stranger girl took her home, charged her phone and how her (the stranger’s) father, an auto driver, dropped the Twitter user in question where she needed to go. Another woman shared how she had an accident while in a rickshaw and how a stranger called up her mother and dropped her home.

Others shared stories of how strangers helped them on packed trains, how a tapri wale chacha asked after their health, or how taxi drivers showed them around after learning they were tourists.

Here is the wholesome thread about Mumbai having a big heart:

Mumbai has the biggest heart of any other city I've lived in. The source of kindness is often strangers as opposed to familiar faces because nobody has time to be consciously kind. So when ppl see someone in need, they quickly help & move on, rarely waiting for a 'thank you' — ✍️‍ (@noheeriye) March 17, 2023

She offered to help charge my phone as she lived right by the station in a chawl. I hesitated but she insisted I go to her place. I went with her. Her place was a one-room house with the kitchen in the same room. Her father and mother welcomed me and put my phone for charging.— Shivangi ️‍ (@kaalibindi) March 17, 2023

Her father was an auto driver. When my phone got charged, I called the person I had to visit and got the address. It was not too far from where I was. Her father offered to drop me there saying it's late. He and Archana (the girl) dropped me to that place in their auto.— Shivangi ️‍ (@kaalibindi) March 17, 2023

I remember my 1st random kindness n humanity of Mumbai. I was standing on d door of local to get off at a station n d women pulled me inside to save my life n then helped me get down safely with them, like a pro evacuation drill. N I never saw them again. Just remember d s https://t.co/UBP4yie4Iw— Ki Fark Pàndà (@RoxanneGaitonde) March 20, 2023

When I was about 17, I met with an accident in Mumbai. A car hit the rickshaw I was in and I slightly hurt my chest. A stranger helped me get up, called up my mom and dropped me home. This city gives me hope and love like none other. https://t.co/l2VPQjSIDB— Manasi Pathak (@ManasiPathak_) March 18, 2023

2015, Goregaon station. As I got pushed back by the crowd while trying to board the train, my shoe fell onto the tracks. I started crying in panic and frustration. Next train was 3 min away. A random girl jumped onto the tracks, retrieved my shoe, and disappeared into the crowd. https://t.co/Z7PqjTX03R— N (@badassflowerbby) March 18, 2023

This time in Mumbai, the taxi driver realised we were tourist and nee to Mumbai, so he kept talking about major places and showing us around so sweet. https://t.co/DqD7Ht7uD2— The._.Troublemaker (@mmm_eat_glass) March 18, 2023

The kindness of strangers can truly be life-saving.

