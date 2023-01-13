Video: Man Picks Up His Car Like A Toy To Get Out Of Tight Parking Area

Car parking has become a huge problem across the globe. Sometimes, drivers face the problem of finding a space to park their vehicles. There are times they find themselves in a fix to get their car out of a tight parking area. However, this won’t be a problem for someone who can just pick their car up and move it to the side to get it out of the parking spot.

A similar video, showing a man picking up his car and moving it to the side, to quickly rush out of a tight parking area, has gone viral on Twitter.

The video opened with a man observing his parked car as it was stuck between two vehicles, and it was almost impossible for him to take it out of there. The video also shows two others also standing next to the man while chit-chatting with each other. It looked like one of the vehicles, a scooter, which was parked next to the car, belonged to those two, as one of them was seen holding a helmet in his hand.

Upon seeing his car stuck between two vehicles, the man picked it up from the rear end and moved it as if it were a toy. After moving the rear end to the side, the man sits inside the car and drives away from the crammed parking lot.

The video went viral on the micro-blogging platform with over 13 lakh views. It also received more than 19 thousand likes, with several users discussing the man’s strength in the comments section.

A user commented, “So unnecessary. He had more than enough room to drive out of that spot. Dude might be strong, but he can’t drive.”

Another posted a GIF from the movie The Incredibles, which shows Mr. Incredible picking up a car in frustration. The video suggested that the man in the video had as much strength as a superhero.

What are your thoughts on this unique idea to rush out of a tight parking lot?

