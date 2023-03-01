Skipping rope is an excellent aerobic and cardio workout. It can strengthen your lungs, build stamina, tighten your core and tone your calves. Now, a video of two girls seen skipping a rope is making huge noise on the internet. The video is hard to believe how little girls can master seemingly impossible feats. In the now-viral clip, two little girls can be seen skipping a rope together. The balance and coordination between them have left the users stunned and made the girls viral on the internet in no time.

Videos of people with such remarkable talent often become popular on social media. The viral clip shows the two young girls skipping a rope, in perfect sync, while demonstrating their tremendous energy, balance and coordination with each other.

The video shows how effectively the girls skip a rope together and manage to maintain their balance. One of the girls is first seen gripping the rope and the second one does several moves. She occasionally folds her hands, while other times she jumps and bounces. The video is filled with so many gestures and manoeuvres and there is no interruption in their coordination and balance.

In the clip, the girls are shown showcasing their athletic prowess who would hardly be between the ages of 6 and 8 years.

The caption of the video reads, “Amazing coordination." Check out the viral video

The video has been shared on the Twitter account of Tansu YEĞEN. The video is now making a huge buzz on the internet.

Several social media users have commented on the video. One user wrote, “Really amazing…Shaandaar, zabardast, zindabaad." Another user wrote, “Discipline, focus, and commitment. That is what this demo represents." The third user added, “Humans are incredible." One user also wrote, “Excellent coordination."

So far, the video has garnered over 4 million views and is still counting more.

