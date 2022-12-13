Video of Adorable Puppies Confusing Hen For Their Mother Will Brighten Your Day

Are you an animal lover? If yes, then we’re certain that the now-viral video of an interaction between puppies and a hen will make your day brighter and cheer you up. The clip features a hen, a rooster, their babies, and two cute puppies. Posted on Twitter, the video shows the adorable canines confusing the hen as their mother. In the video, one can see the puppies in a backyard with a hen and its chickens. It further shows the hen being motherly and picking the pooch while warming it with its thick wings. The video concludes with the entry of a baffled rooster who yells weirdly on seeing the puppy with the its family.

“Someone is confused,” read the caption of the video.

The video has amassed massive engagement on social media. So far, the clip has staked over five lakh views with Twitter users swamping up the reply section to the post. One user commented, “It’s almost like the rooster is looking at that and thinking how the heck did that happen?”

Another user articulated, “A bit like my pitbull who believes her purpose in life is to care for rescue kittens 24/7, especially newborns, much to the shock of the exhausted mama cat!”

“Lmao the sound he makes at the end reminds me of when I just threw a rock into the sky vertically and my pet rooster did the same sound, or when they see something “strange” flying they do that same sound I laughed all the time,” read one of the comment.

One user expressed their fear of roosters as a kid and penned, “Maybe not confused. Roosters can be pretty aggressive – I was terrorized by one as a child! The puppy has found a safe place.”

What was your reaction after watching the video? Let us know in the comment section.

