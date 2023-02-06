The internet is a strange place where you often chance upon bizarre or terrifying videos of animals. Recently, zookeeper Jay Brewer posted a clip of himself playing with baby anacondas. The tiny snakes are kept in a transparent box and while he is sharing details about the species with the viewers, they can be seen trying their best to attack him, a reflex of their protective instinct. However, Jay continues to talk on the video, completely unfazed by the snakelets’ reactions. Jay Brewer often shares clips of himself carrying a reptile, like an alligator, or handling an adult snake. His recent interaction with baby anacondas has left the internet thrilled. In the caption of his clip, Jay wrote about the baby yellow anacondas that can grow upto 12 feet. His informative caption read, “Wow, we are talking about wild little baby anacondas. You need to realise it’s a jungle out there when you’re a newborn baby snake and all the animals are looking at you like spaghetti. So they need to be born with a protective instinct but luckily they relax when they realise that they are not in the food chain any more.”

Jay Brewer added, “They are beautiful and in a short time they will settle in and relax but until then they are a handful. They originated in South America and these are yellow anacondas and don’t get giant, like the infamous green anaconda that can get well over 25 feet. These yellows get about 10 to 12 feet and can have up to 60 babies, pretty feisty, little noodles.”

The video was shared over the weekend. Since being posted, it has already garnered over one million views. In the comments section, while a few users joked about the snakelets, others expressed their fear. A user wrote, “Those are some spicy noodles”, while another commented, “I would be mad too if I was born with hella (hell lot of) siblings.”

For this user, the sight was terrifying, “To think they’ll all grow to be extremely huge is terrifying”. A few users questioned Jay about what he did with these baby snakes, “What do you do with them?” To this, he replied, “I keep some of them and sell the others.”

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Brewer (@jayprehistoricpets)

Jay Brewer’s Instagram timeline is filled with videos of snakes, alligators and other animals.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here