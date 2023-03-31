CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Sun Solar FlareApril Fools Day 2023IndiGo Drunk PassengerJapanese Employee FinedUnhappiest Jobs
Home » Buzz » Video Of Bald Man's Hair Transformation Takes Internet By Storm
1-MIN READ

Video Of Bald Man's Hair Transformation Takes Internet By Storm

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: March 31, 2023, 16:33 IST

New Delhi, India

Ashley Tawney left in tears on seeing his new hairstyle.

Ashley Tawney left in tears on seeing his new hairstyle.

A man who had been suffering from hair loss saw his life take a U-turn when he received a realistic new hair system that made him look “20 years younger”.

Hair loss is a fearsome problem every man faces at some point in life. A man’s worst fears come true when he starts losing heaps of hair from his head and faces balding at an early age. From their self-confidence taking a hit to their dating eventually dying down, they face a lot in life. A man who had been facing the same saw his life take a U-turn when he received a realistic new hair system that made him look “20 years younger”.

Ashley Tawney had his hairpiece fitted by Novo Cabello Hair and got a 360-view of his head filmed both before and after the process. The results were shared on social media and the clip changed the man’s life for good.

In the clip, Ashley’s eyes are covered so that he can’t look at who his stylist is. Rob, the stylist, then works on his hair and carries out the required steps from shaving off unwanted pieces to covering the scalp with a protector and adhesive. Rob then fits the hair system to the head and styles it in a way that makes Ashley’s look natural and seamless.

The video was posted on TikTok via Novo Cabelo Hair’s account with a voiceover last year that said, “Ashley is here for a blind reaction hair system makeover. He is tired of feeling self-conscious about his hair. With his eyes covered up, Rob gets to work shaving the unwanted hair, prepping the scalp with a protector and a glue adhesive, and then cutting the system into Ashley’s new style.” The stylist then adds that now all there’s left is to see Ashley’s reaction to the new hairstyle and proceed to show it on camera.

RELATED NEWS

Ashley examines it and exclaims, “Oh my god!” as he is left flabbergasted by his new look. He is left in tears on seeing his new hairstyle, as evident in the video.

The video has been viewed more than 4.43 lakh times and people commented on how Ashley looked 20 years younger. A user wrote, “Tears in my eyes. People don’t realize this can shatter some men’s confidence. It doesn’t define you, but it’s difficult to accept.”

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. Buzz
  2. trending
  3. viral
first published:March 31, 2023, 16:33 IST
last updated:March 31, 2023, 16:33 IST