Video Of Bicycle Running On Square Wheels Leaves Internet Stunned

Technological advancements have made the world a better place. With new-age technologies taking over the globe, scientists are constantly finding modern alternatives to old-fashioned ways, inventing, exploring and discovering. With that being said, engineer Sergii Gordieiev has come up with a unique bicycle model, having square wheels instead of round ones. Sergii is known for running an innovative and tech-savvy YouTube channel named Q. And his latest bicycle remodelling has left social media users completely stunned. To add an additional layer of astonishment to his unique bicycle, Sergii’s unconventional bike creation is fully functional as well.

In a video tweeted by a user named Massimo, it was revealed that the associate members of the Q invented a fairly new type of bicycle that could even make rapid turns, without having the common round wheels. “How The Q created a bike with fully working square wheels (capable of making turns),” reads the tweet.

How The Q created a bike with fully working square wheels (capable of making turns)[full video: https://t.co/wWdmmzRQY3]pic.twitter.com/bTIWpYvbG1 — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) April 11, 2023

The intriguing video captures an almost normal-looking black bicycle with the only distinguishable feature being the square-shaped wheels. In an unbelievable turn of events, when one of the Q members hopped on the bicycle and started paddling, it propelled forward quite smoothly, much to the bewilderment of the Twitterati.

The full video of the experimental bicycle was shared by Q on their YouTube channel as well. In that video, it can be seen that by joining metal poles to form a square, the team was constructing the wheel frames. Spokes were added later, just to beautify the model. Next, a typical bike frame is connected to the wheels before the rider, previously shown in the Twitter video, climbs onto the vehicle and paddles forward.

The Twitter post has grabbed a lot of eyeballs from netizens. While one user commented, “We had Airships and electric cars 100s of years ago — today we have this.”

“Aliens saw this video turned the ship around and headed for another galaxy,” a hilarious comment. “That looks amazingly satisfying,” quipped a third amused individual.

We had Airships and electric cars 100s of years ago — today we have this…https://t.co/Iqi5VJNzo1— Jason Kneen (@jasonkneen) April 11, 2023

Aliens saw this video turned the ship around and headed for another galaxy.— Boomtap (@boomtaplive) April 11, 2023

That looks amazingly satisfying— Charles Campbell (@Charles03401438) April 12, 2023

So far, the viral video has garnered more than 20.9 million views on Twitter.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here